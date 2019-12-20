PM’s economic policies a bulwark for Pakistan’s future: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Minister for Information Punjab, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Friday said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s positive and visionary policies with regards to economy were bringing revolutionary and sustainable change, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the international money lending body, International Monetary Fund (IMF) showing trust on the process and economic growth of the country was testament to the fact.

Read More: Hammad Azhar releases latest statistics of national economy

“Pakistan’s national exchequer is showing clear signs of progress, an upward surge worth 1.8 billion dollars has been recorded in a mere five months,” said Chohan.

“Pakistan’s exports have increased their worth too, 213 million dollars have been added to the money made on exports.”

Read More: PM Khan appreciates Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan’s courage

Police on December 15 identified a lawyer who had attacked Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan outside Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

According to police, the lawyer has been identified as Abdul Majid and is a resident of Lahore’s Harbanspura. Police raided his house to arrest him but the accused fled the scene before the arrival of police.

Read More: PML-N behind the attacks on me and PIC: Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was slapped and tortured by outrageous lawyers outside Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hospital in Lahore.

The lawyers, who were protesting inside PIC hospital, slapped and severely tortured Punjab’s information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan when he arrived at the hospital’s premises to hold talks with them.

Comments

comments