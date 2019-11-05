Punjab governor terms demand for PM’s resignation ‘no go area’

LAHORE: Terming demand for resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘no go area’ Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday advised the opposition parties to wait till next general elections-2023, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Chaudhry Sarwar said that it was not the appropriate time for the march and the government was fighting the Kashmir case at the international forums and the sit-in had diverted world’s focus from the decades old issue.

He said that the government did not want clash with the opposition over the sit-in and expressed confidence that consensus will be developed over the issue soon.

Responding to a question, the governor said that if PML-N president will request to go abroad for treatment, the government will mull over it.

Read More: ‘Don’t chant D-Chowk slogans,’ Maulana Fazl tells Azadi March participants

Earlier in the day, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had stopped Azadi March participants from chanting slogans of D-Chowk during the ongoing sit-in in Islamabad.

The JUI-F chief, while addressing participants of Azadi March, had said that every day some people come on container and chant slogans of D-Chowk. He had asked participants to avoid chanting D-Chowk slogans until the formulation of policy in this regard.

Comments

comments