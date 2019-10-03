Web Analytics
PMSA rescues 19 fishermen stranded in open sea

PMSA rescue operation

KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency rescued 19 stranded fishermen after their boat sunk in open sea at one nautical mile from Karachi, said spokesperson on Thursday.

The spokesperson added that the rescue operation was conducted after a boat with 20 fishermen on board capsized in the open sea.

The security agency rescued 19 fishermen, whereas, the search is underway to recover the missing 80-year-old Nim.

Earlier on Tuesday, the security agency had rescued nine Iranian fishermen along with their boat WAHIDI, who were stranded in open sea from 240 nautical miles from Gwadar.

A spokesman of the PMSA said that the Iranian fishermen had been stranding in open sea for last 12 days. He said that PMSA’s ship KASHMIR, on the information given by Maritime Rescue Coordination Center, rescued the stranded fishermen.

The spokesman said the fishermen were provided food, water and medical assistance. Crew and owner of the boat have applauded the efforts of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency which proves to be another example of long-lasting brotherly relations of Islamabad and Tehran.

