PMSA foils bid to smuggle 28,000 litres of Iranian diesel  

KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle around 28,000 litres of Iranian diesel into the country through Balochistan coast, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the PMSA, a patrolling team intercepted a ship over its suspicious movement and during checking process discovered that it was carrying thousands of litres of Iranian diesel.

“A ship named Al Yousfi was intercepted and during checking around 28,000 litres of Iranian diesel was found from its secret tanks,” the agency said adding that seven accused were arrested from the ship.

It further said that the seized items-ship and smuggled diesel- are worth in millions of rupees.

The smugglers are handed over to the Customs intelligence for further legal action against them.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 04, while taking notice of sale of smuggled petroleum products inflicting a huge loss on the national exchequer, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered a crackdown against elements involved in it.

The decision to launch the clampdown was taken during a high-level meeting which was attended by top civil and military officials. A report about the trade of smuggled petroleum products in the country was presented to the premier.

The meeting was informed that the country is deprived of an estimated revenue of Rs150 billion per annum due to the sale of smuggled oil. As many as 2,094 fuel stations were found to be involved in the sale of smuggled petroleum products in three provinces.

Prime Minister Khan said the economy is suffering irreparable loss due to the menace of smuggling and called for final action against elements involved in such illegal acts.

