JEDDAH: Pakistan Navy ship ‘PNS Alamgir’ visited Jeddah Port of Saudi Arabia where it was accorded a warm reception, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

The PNS Alamgir’s Commanding Officer met Deputy Western Fleet Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Forces and discussed maritime cooperation between the two countries.

PNS Alamgir is deployed in the Arabian Sea for regional maritime security patrol.

Earlier on September 14, PNS ALAMGIR with embarked Alouette helicopter, had visited Port Salalah, Oman as part of Overseas Deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP).

During the stay at the port, Commanding Officer PNS ALAMGIR called on Southern Naval Area Commander and Deputy Commander 11 Infantry Brigade of Royal Army of Oman and conveyed sincere regards from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the Royal Navy of Oman.

During the stay at the Port, a reception dinner was also hosted onboard, which was attended by prominent members of Pakistani expatriates and officers and men of the Sultan’s Armed Forces.

Later, the ship was opened for visitors during which RNO personnel and members of the Pakistani expatriate community visited the ship. In the last part of the visit, the ship also conducted joint exercises with RNOV AL-RASIKH while en route to the deployment area.

Pakistan and Oman are tied in eternal bonds of friendship and brotherhood. The visit by PNS ALAMGIR to Oman Naval Base was also in pursuance to the policies of the Government of Pakistan to further enhance friendly ties, and explore new vistas for future collaborative initiatives between the two brotherly countries. Subsequently, the ship resumed its role in RMSP in the North Arabian Sea,” added a press release.

Comments

comments