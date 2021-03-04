Pakistan Navy ship ports in Benin to transport aid for African countries

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy ship NASR ventured on Thursday to Cotonou Port of Benin as part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) drive to African countries, ARY News reported.

This is next in the series of Pakistan Navy’s earlier assistance via the same PNS NASR that handed over similar food aid support for the people of Djibouti and Sudan.

According to the Pakistan Navy press statement, PNS NASR, upon arrival at the Cotonou port, was received by Pakistani envoy in Niger HE Mr Ahmed Ali Sirohey along with Defence Attache of Pakistan in Nigeria, and host naval officials. Previously, the ships also visited Djibouti and Sudan port during the deployment.

“As a gesture of solidarity and friendship, PNS NASR delivered food aid to Niger and Benin during ceremonies held at Port Cotonou.”

The events were attended by high-level government and military officials of Niger and Benin including deputy minister for humanitarian assistance and disaster management of Niger, Deputy Director of Benin Presidency Office, Ambassador of Niger at Benin, General Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Benin and Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger.

The officials of both countries paid special tribute and thanked the Government of Pakistan and its navy for the kind gesture and provision of humanitarian assistance, said the press release.

During the ship stay at Cotonou, the Mission Commander and Commanding Officer of PNS NASR called on Deputy Minister of Niger humanitarian assistance and disaster management, the general secretary of foreign affairs ministry of Benin and Chief of the Naval Staff of Benin Navy.

“The matters of mutual interest and enhancement of bilateral cooperation were discussed”, said the PN statement.

“Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi to the people of visiting countries.”

The ongoing deployment of Pakistan Navy Ship to the African region is to further strengthen the bonds of friendship with African countries, Pakistan Navy undertook.

