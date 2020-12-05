Poisoned gulab jamun ‘intended’ for stray dogs kills 5-year-old girl

SANGHAR: In an appalling episode of criminal negligence attributed to the district administration, the poisoned sweets meant to cull stray dogs allegedly killed Saturday a minor girl while the mother fights acute health condition, ARY News reported.

The district administration allegedly planted poison-filled gulab jamun across different parts of the city to get rid of stray dogs that have reportedly been biting and mauling citizens, which a five-year-old picked up to eat herself and offer her mother.

It may be noted that the duo was shifted to Nawabshah medical facility as referred by the local hospital where the minor died after the poisoned gulab jamun proved fatal for her, however, her mother continues to resist deadly poison taking over.

The local police have arrested the sanitary officer of the district after the event was reported.

