POL prices to remain unchanged for October

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday decided to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged for the month of October.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Finance, the government has decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products at the current level to offset expected increase in the prices for the month of November 2019.

It is noteworthy that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had last week forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division to reduce prices of POL products for the month of October.

As per the summary, the authority suggested Rs3.23 decrease in per liter price of high speed diesel, Rs2.55 in petrol and Rs2.41 in light diesel oil. Whereas, it proposed Rs1.19 increase in per liter price of superior kerosene Oil

Earlier, on Aug 31, the federal government had reduced the price of petrol by Rs4.59 per litre.

The prices of diesel and petrol were slashed by Rs5.33 and 4.59 a litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel are now being sold at Rs 113.24 and 127.14 respectively.

