Police acquire mobile data of robbers behind bank heist in Karachi’s Defence

KARACHI: The police on Wednesday registered a case of one of the largest bank robberies of the year in city’s Defence area a day ago, ARY News reported.

According to police, the case was registered at a police station in Defence. The law enforcers said trackers had revealed last location of the guards in the bank. “The robbers had switched off their cell phones at the time of heist, hence where they moved afterwards is not available on the tracking system,” the investigators say.

Police said they had acquired data of the suspects and now going after them.

In what is being described as the year 2019’s major heist, a security guard looted Rs6.5 million from the lockers at a bank in Defence area of the metropolis.

Police initially said a security guard who was deployed at the bank on security duty robbed the bank along with his accomplices. He brought gas cutters to break open lockers of the bank.

A police official said the accused made off with the contents of at least 10 lockers and Rs6.5 million in cash.

On being informed of the robbery, the area police arrived at the bank and collected evidences, including CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Sindh Police Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the bank heist and summoned an inquiry report from deputy inspector generals of police (DIGP) south and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).

Last year in August, robbers had barged into a private bank in Karachi and robbed Rs0.8 million in a matter of minutes.

