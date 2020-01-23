Police after man who made threats to blow up police station

Milford police have released photos a man accused of making threats against police officers.

On Sunday, police said the suspect entered a common hallway of a River Street apartment complex and left threatening messages saying “ISIS we will kill cops!” and “Milford Police Stratford Police ISIS you got our guy in Shelton this is the beginning.”

Police said threatening messages were also left on additional River Street buildings saying “Declare war against police ha ha ha ha ha” and “ISIS will blow up the Milford police station run my prints pigs!! I’m smiling for the camera yes I am.”

Officer Mike DeVito said the images of the suspect were caught on a resident’s Ring surveillance camera.

“We scoured all over the Ring cameras,” he said adding that the images came out pretty clear.”

