Police apprehend three vehicle lifters in Karachi

KARACHI: Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Sindh police on Wednesday arrested three vehicle-lifters from the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, three people involved in snatching and stealing vehicles from the city were apprehended during the AVLC action.

The authorities also recovered two vehicles from the possession of the accused including a motorcycle and a car.

It was revealed during the probe that the culprits were involved in selling out auto parts of the vehicles.

They were shifted to the AVLC police station for further probe into their role in other criminal acts in the city.

On 27 December 2019, the AVLC unit of the Sindh police arrested four people in separate raids across Karachi for their alleged involvement in vehicles’ theft from the city.

According to SSP AVLC, one of the accused involved in snatching motorcycles was arrested with the help of CCTV footage. The authorities also recovered two snatched motorcycles from his possession.

“He is also wanted by the authorities in several other criminal acts,” said the SSP.

He further said that the AVLC also carried out a raid in Jamshed Town area of the city and arrested three people for their alleged involvement in car-theft incidents in the city. The police also recovered a vehicle stolen from Ferozabad locality of the city from their possession.

The police have booked them under relevant laws and further probe is underway to unearth their other acts of vehicle snatching and theft in the city.

