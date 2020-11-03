Police arrest accused in Shaheena Shaheen’s murder case

GWADAR: Police on Tuesday arrested an accused named in a case pertaining to the killing of Balochistan’s renowned social activist and a journalist, Shaheena Shaheen, ARY News reported.

As per details, Sumaid Saeed was taken into custody by the police from the courtroom, after his pre-arrest bail was rejected.

The pre-arrest bail of the accused was turned down by the court after the counsel of Shaheena family raised objection.

Shaheena Shaheen was shot dead by unidentified men in Turbat on September 5, this year.

Read more: Shaheena Shaheen’s murder will be thoroughly investigated, says Shibli Faraz

According to police, she was killed at a housing quarter in Turbat and unidentified men left her body at a hospital. Shaheena Shaheen was also an editor of a Balochi magazine, besides also hosting a programme at PTV Bolan.

The case of murder was registered on the complaint of Shaheena’s heirs against her husband Mehrab and his accomplice.

According to police expect Sumaid Saeed other suspects named in the First Information Report (FIR) are still at large.

