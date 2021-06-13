Police arrest car lifters running stolen cars in online taxi service

KARACHI: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi police has disclosed use of the stolen cars in the online taxi service, ARY News reported on Sunday.

SSP Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Arif Aslam Rao has said that the AVLC has busted an inter-provincial car lifting gang and arrested accused belong to Karachi and Khuzdar in Balochistan.

“Two employees of a key government institution were also included among four arrested members of the gang,” SSP Rao said.

Arrested men have been identified as Sarban alias Pappu, Rashid Rehan, Rana Usman and Sarfaraz.

The police has also recovered five stolen cars from different areas, the police officer said.

“The accused during the questioning have surprisingly disclosed that the stolen cars were being run in the online taxi service,” the SSP said.

“An accused among the arrested gang members running a taxi service in a renowned car company,” SSP Arif Aslam said. “The accused also offer cars on rent,” he said.

“The accused included a car lifter of Karachi and a buyer from Balochistan,” AVLC chief said.

“Three accused were arrested in Khuzdar and one in Karachi,” the SSP said.

“They even stolen a car which meted a road accident in Baldia Town this year, in which a man died,” the SSP said. “After removal of the body to an ambulance, the accused grabbed the car and sold it cheaply in Balochistan,” Arif Aslam Rao said.

“Police further inquiring into the racket and searching other accomplices of the accused,” he added.

