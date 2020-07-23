Police arrest drug peddler in Karachi

KARACHI: The Site police on Thursday arrested a member of the inter-provincial drug-dealers from the metropolis.

As per details, the accused was doing business of heroin in Karachi by pretending himself as a ice cream seller. The police recovered three kg of heroin from the custody of the accused.

Recovered heroin is said to be worth millions of rupees in the international market. The accused has confessed to his crime of selling drugs in Nazimabad and other parts of the city.

On October 18, last year, the Pakistan Coast Guards had seized a drug haul worth over Rs373 million and arrested two women.

According to a spokesperson for the Coast Guards, a passenger bus coming from Quetta was intercepted at the Naka Khari check-post.

Upon search of the luggage of the two women passengers, four kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of crystal meth and two kilograms of high-end hashish were recovered, he said.

The spokesperson had said the seized drugs’ value was estimated at Rs373.46 in the global market.

