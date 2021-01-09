Police arrest wanted drug peddler in Karachi encounter, two cops injured   

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have apprehended a drug peddler after an encounter in Orangi Town of the city which also saw injuries to two cops including an SHO, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, shared by the authorities, SHO Mominabad and another cop Faizan sustained injuries in a police encounter with the alleged drug peddler, Aashiq aka Bhola.

They claimed that he was wanted by the authorities in 22 cases of drug peddling and remained an absconder in the cases registered against him from 2004 to 2021.

The police have shifted the accused to another location for further investigation while the injured cops were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

In yet another action against a high-profile drug peddler recently, police claimed the encounter of an alleged notorious drug-peddler a major breakthrough in their bid to curb drug mafia in the city.

One of the most wanted drug peddlers Dadan Abro has been executed in a police encounter earlier past week, claimed Karachi police.

According to the police, Abro who was killed in the last week of December near Faqeera Goth of SITE Area, while eight of his alleged accomplices detained, was wanted in at least 30 cases he was booked in across many police jurisdictions. The police said Abro was booked in 30 cases ranging from charges of murder, attempt to murder, ambushing police, and extortion, among others. On the night of Dec 28, police raided his hideout upon information after two suspects fled police range and into the wild bushes following which the police set fire to the bushes in search of the suspects. Later, the police said they found the dead body of Dadan Abro and his machine gun. Following the chase, the police claimed to have invaded various drug dens and recovered two Kalashnikovs, eight pistols, round, while 120 kilos of hashish. They also recovered eight motorcycles.

