Police arrest Karachi software engineer involved in lifting cars

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a software engineer over charges of lifting precious cars from Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, student of a private university named Noman, who is a software engineer was taken into custody in the limits of city’s Mubina Town police station. The accused who is said to be expert in removing trackers from the precious vehicles was involved in car lifting in the city.

“Noman was expert of smuggling precious vehicles to other provinces after removing trackers from them.”

The arrest was made on the various complaints filed by the citizens living in the area. Noman who is said to be the resident of Anda Moor in his initial statement before the police, confessed to his crimes and added that he earned millions of rupees from lifting the cars.

A case has been registered against the software engineer at the Mubina Town police station. Further investigation from the accused was underway, said the local police.

