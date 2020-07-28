Accused involved in kidnapping female medical student arrested
FAISALABAD: Police on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended an accused allegedly involved in kidnapping a female student of a medical varsity for ransom in Faisalabad, ARY NEWS reported.
According to police, a female medical student was abducted from Jaranwala Road in Faisalabad a day before and her captors initially demanded a ransom of Rs 20 million.
However, she was released after her family paid a ransom of Rs 6 million.
The police claimed to arrest one of the alleged captors and had shifted him to an undisclosed location for further interrogation into the matter.
In another kidnapping incident involving a person from the medical profession in the city, a doctor kidnapped by unidentified persons on 07 April 2019 from Faisalabad’s Gulistan Colony was recovered in a dramatic manner the next day.
According to details, the doctor was kidnapped outside a local bakery by the culprits. Abductors of Dr Hassan had allegedly demanded Rs5 million as ransom from his brother to release him, police said.
Later, a relative of the kidnapped doctor started shouting and resisted against one of the abductors when he came to receive ransom money near an ATM Machine.