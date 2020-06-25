Suspects involved in killing ex-intelligence-official-turned principal held

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended three culprits allegedly involved in killing former intelligence official-turned principal of a private school, Major (retd) Mushtaq, from Korangi area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred near the Qayyumabad area of the city on 18 January 2020 when the accused opened fire to kill Major Mushtaq during a mugging bid. The police registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.

Divulging details of the arrests, the Special Investigation Unit of the Sindh police said that they apprehended the culprits from Godown Chowrangi in the Korangi Industrial Area.

They claimed that the accused have admitted their involvement in the case.

While quoting the accused, the SIU official said that they realized that they had killed a school principal and a former intelligence official after reaching home. “We have also committed various criminal activities in other parts of the city,” the criminals were quoted as saying.

We have also recovered the weapon used to kill the principal, said an SSP of the SIU.

Read More: Karachi police arrest suspects in girl's murder case

In other recent arrests made by the police, a nine-year-old suspected car thief was held after several days of efforts on June 23.

According to details, a nine-year-old child stole a car from Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Mujahid out of desperation to drive a car. Upon being informed, the Darakhshan police chased him and arrested him from Sea View area.

The car thief has been identified as Bilal and hailed from Machar colony, said police.

Meanwhile, Police has asked parents of arrested children to appear before police station and record statement.

