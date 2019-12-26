Police arrest man for killing paternal uncle in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Thursday claimed to have solved a blind murder case in Lahore after it arrested a man for allegedly killing his paternal uncle over domestic dispute, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the accused was arrested by Naulakha police station authorities after five days of the murder incident. During the initial probe, it was found that the man, identified as Hamza Shahid, opened fire on his uncle Khwaja Iqbal at the latter’s home.

“The accused in order to conceal his crime gave an impression of a dacoity bid after the incident,” the police said.

They said that the accused had killed his uncle over domestic dispute. He is shifted to the police station and further probe is underway.

In November this year, Lahore police arrested a key suspect in the murder case of a young woman who was gunned down in Lahore’s Gulberg area yesterday.

According to the police, the suspected murderer, Adnan, is the brother-in-law of the woman. He killed the woman over a personal grudge, they claimed.

The police said raids are being carried out to arrest his accomplice.

