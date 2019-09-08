Police fail to make any arrest in murder case of Parveen Sikandar Gill

LAHORE: The police failed to arrest the killers of former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Qauid (PML-Q) Parveen Sikandar Gill, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Three days have passed to the murder, but the police have failed in getting any clue to arrest the culprits.

Incharge-Investigation police have said no arrests have been made so far in the case.

Police officials expressed suspicion of ‘personal enmity’ which led to the murder of the PML-Q leader.

On September 5, Parveen Sikandar Gill was murdered inside her residence.

Police investigators reached the crime scene and initiated a thorough probe into the incident.

According to initial reports, the slain leader was residing at the upper portion of her house, whereas, Gill’s brother was living on the ground floor.

Investigators had said that Gill was 60-year-old and marks of rope were found on her throat.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police, Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has taken notice of the former member of provincial assembly Parveen Sikandar Gill and summoned a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

He had directed the police department to arrest the responsible persons at earliest.

