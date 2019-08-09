Police arrest Rana Sanaullah’s son-in-law in murder case

LAHORE: Police arrested incarcerated PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah’s son-in-law in a murder case on Friday, reported ARY News.

Shehryar Rana was arrested from the anti-narcotics court where he had come to show solidarity with his father-in-law who was presented before it on completion of his judicial remand in a case pertaining to recovery of narcotics from his vehicle.

Some lawyers and PML-N activists present on the court premises tried to put up resistance but the personnel from the Elite Force pushed them back and escorted him into their vehicle, speeding away.

According to the police, a murder case is registered against Shehryar at the Samanabad police station of Faisalabad.

It is to mention here that the anti-narcotics court sent Rana Sanaullah to prison on judicial remand till Aug 24.

He has been arrested by the ANF last month over alleged recovery of 15 kilograms of heroin from his car.

Comments

comments