Police arrest two suspects in Maulana Adil’s murder case

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two alleged killers involved in the murder of renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil along with his driver had been gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi on October 11. Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil was on his way when unidentified armed men, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony.

Both alleged killers have been shifted to an unknown place for further investigation, sources told ARY News.

Sindh police on October 13 constituted a four-member high-level inquiry committee to probe into the killing of the renowned religious scholar and head of Jamia Farooqia Maulana Dr. Adil Khan in the Karachi gun attack.

Sindh inspector general of police formed the inquiry committee headed by Karachi police chief Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon. The committee also includes Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) DIG Omar Shahid, DIG East, and SSP Korangi.

The Sindh government had announced Rs 5 million reward for any information leading to the arrest of the assassins of renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan.

