KARACHI: Police officials have reportedly arrested a volunteer distributing ration bags among deserving families in Karachi’s Al-Falah neighbourhood on Friday night, ARY News reported.

A volunteer belonging to a political party has been arrested and sent behind bars by local police officials in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony area while he was distributing ration bags among deserving families.

Police officials told media that the arrest was ‘mistakenly’ made as they thought the person as an ‘imposter’ claiming to distribute ration in a rickshaw.

However, the volunteer was later released by police officials after political workers lodged a protest against the detainment. The protestors claimed that the volunteer was also subjected to torture by the policemen.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police department of Karachi has so far made 4,132 arrests and registered 1,432 cases over violations of Section 144 imposed in the metropolis due to coronavirus pandemic. The arrests were made between March 23 to April 17, said spokesperson to Karachi police.

