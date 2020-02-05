Police arrest woman, accomplice supplying ice drug through rickshaw

KARACHI: Police officials claimed to have arrested a woman along with an accomplice from Sohrab Goth area of Karachi over charges of supplying ice drug to posh areas and universities using auto-rickshaw, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police officials told media that a woman and her accomplice have been arrested in Sohrab Goth area over charges of ice drug supplies. They said that she used to sell ice and other genres of narcotics through rickshaw which was usually drove by her husband or son to prevent herself from being caught by policemen.

The arrested woman, Gul Bibi, and her accomplice identified as Inayat who smuggle ice drug from Balochistan to Karachi which was supplies to different posh areas and universities from Sohrab Goth.

During the raid, the police team has also seized ice drug and other narcotics from their possession. According to police, the gang had been arrested twice in past while further investigation is underway.

Read: Former police officer found running ‘Ice’ drug racket, kills girl in posh area of Karachi

Earlier on January 29, a four-member racket involved in supplying ice drug to students had been arrested by police officials during a raid conducted near Tipu Sultan road in Karachi.

The raid conducted by the officials of Ferozabad police station where they seized a huge quantity of ice powder from the possession of the arrested persons besides confiscating anti-dote, heroin and charas. Moreover, the officials have also impounded two motorcycles, seven mobile phones and other assets during the raid.

Police officials said the men were identified as Gul Ameer, Sadam Hussain, Naim and Hazrat Gul. The four-member racket of drug peddlers belongs to Balochistan’s capital Quetta and currently residing in Sohrab Goth area of Karachi.

Comments

comments