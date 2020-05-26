ISLAMABAD: Unidentified motorcyclists opened fire in Islamabad at a police check-post, killing assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohsin Zafar, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the sub-inspector was posted at chungi 26 within the remits of Tarnol police station, when armed motorcyclists opened fire on him.

“The cop died on the spot,” they said adding that the assailants were able to flee away from the scene.

The body was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities as police have initiated a search for the culprits.

It is pertinent to mention here that a cop was gunned down by unidentified armed men in Islamabad on 05 January 2020.

The officials said that following a tip-off about presence of outlaws at a house located in Soan Garden area of Islamabad, constable Ishaq along with a police party arrived in the area.

The police party cordoned off the area and constable Ishaq along with other policemen entered the house and took a suspect into custody.

When the police officials were coming out of the house, the detained suspect’s accomplices opened fire on them and got released the suspect.

During the encounter, constable Ishaq received several bullets. The policeman was being shifted to the hospital when he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the armed men managed to escape from the area.

The police have registered a murder case and launched investigations.

