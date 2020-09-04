Police recover body of Central Asian woman from Clifton     

KARACHI: Police on Friday recovered the body of a woman, hailing from a Central Asian country, from Clifton Block 5 area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the victim was identified as 53-year-old David Lana and was married to a man in the city. She was living with him for the past 15 years.

“We have found marks of a rope on the woman’s throat, apparently showing that she had committed suicide,” the police said as they shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In yet another alleged case of suicide in the nearby neighbourhood in the city, a young doctor, Dr Maha Ali Shah committed suicide in Defence area of the city after reportedly developing differences with her father.

Read More: Dr Maha’s suicide case takes new turn after blackmailing allegations

According to details, the female doctor Maha had locked herself in the washroom and committed suicide by shooting towards her head.

According to police, the victim was unmarried and recently rented a house in Defence area of the city. She originally hailed from Mirpurkhas and was currently living with her parents and younger siblings- two sisters and a brother.

A case of her suicide remains shrouded in mystery as police investigate the matter and is yet to reach any conclusion in the probe.

