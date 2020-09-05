KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a six-member gang of dacoits in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raid at a house near Jheel Park and apprehended five of the suspects. Arms, ammunition, looted money and other valuable were recovered from their possession, said the officials.

However, one of their accomplice managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness

Police personnel said that the dacoits would mainly target those who were withdrawing cash from ATM machines or banks.

Earlier on May 5, the special investigation unit (SIU) of the Sindh police had claimed to have busted a five-member gang of dacoits in Karachi.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur, the dacoits’ gang had been involved in over 100 cases of robberies, street crime, bank robberies and other crimes.

He had maintained that the gang would mainly target those who were withdrawing cash from ATM machines or banks. The police officer had said that they carried out successful operations against the dacoits in North Karachi and Nagan Chowrangi, after rece­iving information about their presence.

