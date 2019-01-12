KARACHI: The Karachi Police on Saturday busted two suspects allegedly involved in smuggling of thousands of litres of Iranian diesel, ARY News reported.

Police said the culprits used a unique technique to smuggle the diesel. They were carrying the diesel in hidden tanks made in dumpers of sand and gravel.

They said West Zone police busted the attempt of smuggling in Manghopir. “The outlaws were carrying 30,000 litres of diesel in the tanks,” said SSP Shoukat Khatyan.

Last year in September an investigation report revealed that four senior policemen acted as facilitators of powerful smugglers bringing in goods worth millions in Karachi illegally.

SSP West Dr Muhammad Rizwan sent an investigation report to Additional IG Karachi after a crackdown against smugglers bringing in Iranian diesel, Chhalia (betel nut) and other goods illegally.

The report said that the District West police seized at least 27 vehicles containing 83000 liters of Iranian diesel and patrol while 16600 kilograms of Chhalia was also seized and suspects were booked.

