Police bust women gang involved in abducting children

GUJRANWALA: Police on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended three women for their alleged role in abducting children from Gujranwala district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Civil Lines, the women arrested during the police raid were involved in abducting two children from the city when they were playing outside their home.

They sold out one of the children on November 13 for Rs 600,000.

“A team of Ferozewala police station carried out the raid and recovered a child besides also apprehending the three women abductors,” he said adding that all three of the accused are relatives of each other.

Another child who was sold out was also recovered and the woman who bought him claimed that she bought the child after having no children.

The gang was involved in selling the children in other districts of Punjab province, the SP said as police registered a case against the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents relating to child abductions have occurred time and again coupled with the sexual abuse incidents.

In a similar incident in Karachi, some five months back in June, police claimed to have recovered a one-and-a-half-year-old abducted boy and arrested two women among three people in Karachi.

The suspect had abducted the minor boy from Shah Faisal Colony a few days back and was selling him to a couple in Korangi when the police reached at the spot.

The kidnapper was selling the infant for only Rs20,000, the sources said and added that those arrested include an alleged kidnapper and a couple.

