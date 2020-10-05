Police called to deal with parents seeking concession in school fees

KARACHI: Administration of a private school located at Karachi’s Safoora Chowrangi called on police to deal with the parents who reached the school to seek concession in the fees.

The school administration after seeing the parents coming to school, dialed police helpline 15 to disperse them. Chairman Students, Parents Federation Nadeem Mirza condemning the incident added that parents of the children who came to seek concession in fees were misbehaved.

He added that parents were unable to pay fees of their children due to coronavirus lockdown and claimed that talks were held with the owner of the school for installments of the fees.

“Parents were forced to wait for an hour outside the school and later administration called on the police.”

Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had said that private schools collecting above Rs5000 monthly tuition fees had been directed to give 20 per cent concession in school fees for the first six months after the resumption of educational activities.

Speaking in the ARY News program ‘Powerplay’, the education minister had said that the government decided to reopen educational institutions after consulting with all four provinces.

