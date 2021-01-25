Anti vehicle lifting, Larkana police recover ex-hockey captain’s car

KARACHI: The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi in collaboration with Larkana Police have claimed Monday they recovered the car of ex-Olympian Islahuddin which was snatched from him earlier this month, ARY News reported.

The Karachi headquartered AVLC team collaborated with Larkana police and have recovered the car of the hockey skipper, however, the personnel said they could not detain the suspects behind the robbery as they fled when the operation was conducted.

They said they are still looking out for the suspects.

On January 12, the former national hockey team captain was robbed on gun point when at least three unidentified men held the athlete in his car when he went Gulistan e Johar to attend funeral rites of a friends’ mother.

He said the three men forced him to sit in the backseat of his own car and roamed around with him lying there. He said he feared being kidnapped but the assailants threw him off of his car in the Gulzar e Hijri area of Karachi hours later.

The hockey star following his release went straight to police station of Gulistan e Johar to file the complaint of what he went through.

Earlier this month it was reported that former international hockey team player Islahuddin Siddique had been released after he was reportedly abducted early while going to attend a funeral.

I was going to attend the funeral of a friend’s mother in Gulistan e Johar when the three of them captured me, said Siddique while speaking with ARY News after his release.

He said that when he stepped outside of his car outside a masjid where he was going to attend a funeral, three suspects cornered him and forced him back into the backseat of his car.

