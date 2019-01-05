Web Analytics
Jaranwala hospital employees booked for ‘gang-raping’ woman

Jaranwala

JARANWALA: Police on Saturday registered a case against two employees of the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital of Jaranawala for allegedly gang-raping a woman, ARY News reported.

The police said two suspects identified as Amir and Tariq called a woman to the hospital’s X-ray room by promising a job and gang-raped her. One of the suspects also caused multiple injuries to the victim with a blade when she screamed for help, a police official said.

He said the suspects managed to flee the crime scene and a search operation had been launched to nab them.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident has been registered with the City Police Station under the relevant sections of Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier, on April 18, 2018, a minor girl was raped and killed in Jaranwala, triggering widespread protests in the town.

According to father of the victim, his seven-year-old daughter had left her house but did not return. She was later found strangled in the fields with multiple torture marks.

Police registered a case under PPC sections related to kidnapping, assault and murder against the unidentified culprit(s).

