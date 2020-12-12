Police approached for registering case against PML-N activists  

LAHORE: Punjab’s Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has approached Lahore police for registering a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists for breaking locks of Minar-e-Pakistan ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering on December 13, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

A request submitted with the police said that the PML-N activists forcefully entered the Minar-e-Pakistan through gate 5 after breaking the locks.

“They carried the vehicle laden with equipment needed to prepare the stage,” the application read besides also blaming the activists for torturing and threatening the PHA staffers.

Speaking on the development, PHA Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan said that they have submitted the applications for cases against PML-N activists after they violated the law.

“We have so far filed applications and no case has been registered against them yet,” he said adding that only a single case would be filed on all applications after the PDM gathering.

He said that the government has not allowed the PDM to hold a public gathering at the venue and action would be taken against anyone violating the decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers broke into Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park after removing the lock of gate No.5 of the park earlier in the day.

the local administration locked gate no 5 of Iqbal Greater Park after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was denied permission of holding a public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13 (tomorrow), in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The PML-N workers after breaking the lock of the gate entered the park along with the equipment to install the stage for the public rally.

