Police catches ‘fugitive’ goat

JUNEAU: Alaska State Troopers, the state police agency, claimed to have captured a ‘fugitive’ goat that had managed to dodge law enforcers for over 24 hours.

In a Facebook post, the state police agency on Tuesday said that two police officers McKenney and Lemay spotted the ‘very fast goat’ running alongside a highway in the area. The police officers, in collaboration with the passers-by captured the fugitive goat.

Earlier in a Facebook post, Fairbanks Animal Control had shared a picture of the goat and urged the animal’s owner to come forward and help capture the ‘very fast goat’. The authority had said the goat was successfully dodging the law enforcement.

The officials said that they were making efforts to handover the animal to its real owner.

