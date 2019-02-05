KARACHI: Police have apprehended 12 suspects including a woman during raids in different areas of Karachi and recovered weapon from their possession, ARY News reported.

According to details, Sachal police arrested a suspect allegedly involved in robbery incidents and recovered illegal weapons and looted goods. On the other hand, Paposh Nagar police rounded up a suspect alleged to have stolen valuables from a house.

Korangi police, Docks police and Lyari police during separate operations nabbed 10 drug peddlers including a woman and recovered drugs and smuggled Irani petrol worth millions of rupees.

Sindh Rangers on January 22 arrested 18 suspects during raids in different areas of Karachi.

The spokesperson for the paramilitary force said the arrested outlaws were involved in target killings, street crimes, drug peddling and robberies.

Illegal weapons, rounds, looted valuables and drug were recovered from their possession during raids in Kalakot, Chakiwara, Sharifabad, Baloch Colony, Baghdadi, Garden, Kharadar, Eidgah and Gulistan-e-Johar area of the metropolis, he said.

The spokesperson said the culprits were handed over to police for legal action.

On the other hand, police have arrested nine armed suspects involved in firing which resulted in killing one and injuring another in Lakki Marwat.

