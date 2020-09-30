Police conduct raid at Mustafa Khar’s home, arrest his son

KOT ADDU: A Police team conducted raid at family residence of former governor of Punjab Ghulam Mustafa Khar here and arrested his son, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Malik Abdul Rehman Khar, a former provincial minister and son of Gulam Mustafa Khar, was arrested for providing shelter to his brother Bilal Mustafa Khar, during a raid at the residence of Mustafa Khar in Khar Gharbi area of Kot Addu.

Bilal Mustafa Khar has been declared proclaimed offender in a murder case.

The police conducted raid on an information about presence of Bilal Mustafa Khar, who was not found and police arrested his elder brother Abdul Rehman for providing refuge to his proclaimed offender brother.

Bilal Khar was charged with killing of a man Amjad in April 2014 over a property dispute and murder case was registered in police station Kot Addu.

