Police seek court nod for exhumation of Jamshoro ‘stoning’ victim’s body

JAMSHORO: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro has written a letter to District and Sessions Judge, requesting permission to exhume the body of a woman who was allegedly stoned to death in Jamshoro.

He stated in the letter that according to the deceased woman’s autopsy report, she was pregnant and sexually abused. He requested the judge to grant permission for exhumation of her body for DNA sampling to ascertain the facts.

He further called for a judicial magistrate to be assigned to oversee the exhumation process.

The police officer also demanded formation of a medical board to examine the woman’s body after exhumation.

A post-mortem report on the body of the deceased had earlier confirmed that severe torture was inflicted on her, which led to her death. According to the report, the alleged stoning victim had a fractured skull with her neck and facial bones broken, which severely affected her brain.

Moreover, there were severe injuries all over the woman’s body, according to the autopsy which was conducted 12 hours after her death. It concluded that head injuries resulted in her death.

According to the police, on June 27, the Motorway Police found a mutilated body of an unknown woman with severe head injuries from the Indus Highway in the limits of Police Station Chachaar.

The Motorway Police referred the matter to the Police Station Chachaar, where the deceased was identified as Wazeera Chachaar, a resident of nearby Wadda Chachaar village.

