Police department to be depoliticised: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said that the government would bring reforms to depoliticised the police department.

Addressing a seminar on ’Police Reforms and Gender Based Violence’ in the federal capital, Shireen Mazari said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would introduce a merit based system in the police department. She said that the police would be freed from political influence across the country.

The minister said that only professional police force could play a vital role in improving law and order situation in the country. She said that police reforms were one of the top priorities of PTI-led government. sep 17

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on September 17, had said a commission had been formed for depoliticizing the provincial police department.

Corrupt practices in the department would be eliminated and public access to police officials would be made easy, he had said while talking to media persons here outside the Supreme Court.

