Police catch driver using lawn chair as car seat

Halton Regional Police in Canada pulled over a car and impounded when the motorist was found using a folding lawn chair as the driver’s seat.

The Halton Regional Police Service’s Burlington station officers witnessed something odd and out of the ordinary when pulling a car over in Burlington.

The police tweeted Monday that traffic officers stopped an “unfit vehicle” near Appleby Line earlier that morning when they discovered the makeshift seat.

“Just when you think you have seen it all,” they wrote. “Yes that’s the drivers ‘seat.'”

Just when you think you have seen it all. Yes that’s the drivers “seat”. Our Traffic Officers stopped this unfit vehicle this morning on Appleby Line. Licence plates removed, car towed, and driver summonsed to court for Unsafe Vehicle and Seatbelt Inoperative #RoadSafety ^MRT pic.twitter.com/XzhljgNIKo — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) November 30, 2020

The Halton police also posted several photos of the car in which the shaky black chair can be seen placed in a hole where the normal driver’s chair should be.

According to police, the car was towed, had its licence plates removed, and the driver has been summoned to court for unsafe vehicle and seatbelt inoperative.

Comments

comments