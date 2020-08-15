KARACHI: Karachi police have decided to fit electronic devices to the bodies of criminal elements in the city under the E-tagging system to monitor their activities, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to details, the initiative was taken by the incumbent AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon in September 2019 and after recently finalizing its recommendations, it would be sent to the Sindh government for approval.

We have prepared the recommendations and will soon implement the E-tagging system after getting a nod and budgetary approval from the provincial government, the ARY correspondent quoted the AIG as saying.

Under this project, any person who is fitted with the electronic chip will not be able to remove it and whenever he would try to dismantle it from his body, he will get an electric shock.

Further, the police would also be alarmed over any such move or any attempt to go out of the premises he or she is bound to remain in through GPS tracking system.

According to sources, the project would also minimize the cost of the expenditure incurred on a single prisoner.

The single device will cost Rs 15,000, far less than the food and travel expenditure of the prisoner, who had to be brought on every hearing to the court from the prison by police authorities, they said.

The project would include criminals involved in street crime activities, female accused, drug peddlers and the ones convicted for six months over any criminal activity.

In modern countries, e-tagging is adopted to monitor the activities of the accused found involved in heinous acts of crime.

The project by the Karachi police will also help the law enforcement authorities in monitoring street criminal elements, who indulge in their criminal activities after being acquitted or released on bail.

