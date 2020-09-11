Police fail to arrest Lahore motorway gang-rape suspects

LAHORE: Despite the passage of three days, the Punjab police have so far failed to arrest the suspects who raped and looted a woman in front of her children on Lahore-Sialkot motorway near Gujjarpura on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

According to details, a search operation by police was underway in Karol village situated near Gujjarpura area of Lahore, while a heavy contingent of police has been called from Police Lines for the operation.

The Punjab Forensic Science Agency has set up a camp at a stadium situated near Karol village for DNA tests of suspects. So far, 45 DNA tests of suspects have been conducted by Punjab forensic team.

Detectives have also been hired for the inspection of footprints collected from the crime scene. The investigation team has sent data of fingerprints collected from the crime scene to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Police takeover Lahore-Sialkot motorway

Following the rape and robbery incident near Gujjarpura, the Punjab police have decided to beef up security on Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

As per details, a Central Police Office (CPO) video-link conference was held in Lahore to discuss matters related to security on Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Inspector General of Police (IG) Inam Ghan, IG Motorway Police and Federal Secretary Communication.

During the meeting, it was decided that personnel of SPU and PHP would patrol the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, while 100 police officials will be deployed at motorway for security purpose.

Inspector General of Punjab (IG) Inam Ghani has directed the joint teams of Special Protection Unit (SPU) and Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) to beef up the security in the area.

Committee formed

Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the Lahore Motorway rape case.

The committee will be headed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while additional chief secretary Home Department, the additional IG special branch, DIG investigation Punjab and the DG Forensic Science Agency will be the other members.

It is pertinent to mention here that the woman, a resident of Gujranwala, was going back to the city from Lahore when her car ran out of petrol in the Gujjarpura area at the motorway on Tuesday night. She waited for her husband and called the Motorway Police’s emergency helpline 130 for help.

While she was stranded on the road, two unidentified persons from the nearby area approached the car and forcefully brought the woman out of the vehicle and allegedly raped her in the nearby fields.

A police official relayed that investigators have collected important evidence, including DNA samples, from the crime site. CCTV footage of the area has also been obtained with geo-fencing conducted, he added.

