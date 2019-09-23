Police fail to trace Chunian incident culprits after six days

KASUR: Police remained clueless about the culprits involved in rape and murder of three children in Chunian after six days passed to the incident, ARY News reported on Monday.

Despite stern orders from the chief minister of Punjab the police failed to trace the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

Forensic report of the parts of the bodies of the victim children sent to the lab for test, yet to be received.

Police has arrested dozens of people and sent DNA samples of 500 suspects to the lab but failed to get substantial results of their investigations.

Chief Minister of Punjab has announced five million rupees bounty for arrest or providing information about the culprits of the incident.

Four children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing in Chunian since June.

On previous Tuesday, police was informed about a body of a child in a ditch. Later, the police also recovered remains of two more minors from the sand dunes.

A wave of shock and terror gripped Chunian when the police recovered the bodies.

Locals suspected a gang was behind the killing of minor boys after rape.

The traders association of Chunian had today given call for strike to protest against the incident.

Infuriated participants of the protest attacked the police station with sticks and pelted stones at the premises.

The protesters also burned tyres at roads and chanted slogans against police to express their anger and disappointment over the department’s failure in safe return of the missing children.

After the incident the attendance of children in local schools goes down and streets of the area have deserted.

