Police file FIRs of two PTI workers’ killings in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have filed FIRs of murder of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Two PTI workers were shot dead in separate attacks at Karachi’s Orangi Town and SITE area on Thursday night.

According to police officials the case of murder of PTI worker Abdul Rehman, 27, has been registered at SITE area police station. The brother in law of the deceased, Sahibzada registered the case as complainant at the police station.

The murder case has been registered against ‘unknown accused’.

Abdul Rehman was killed in a gun attack in Bhawani Chali area of SITE.

As per reports, the PTI worker was targeted by three unidentified assailants and was shot multiple times at close range.

In second attack in the night within space of one hour, PTI worker Shafqat 55, was killed. The eyewitnesses of the incident said Shafqat was targeted by two unknown persons.

Khawar, a son of deceased Shafqat, registered the FIR as complainant at Iqbal Market police station in Orangi Town. The FIR number 44/19 has also been registered against unknown culprits.

The incidents of targeted killings emerged in Karachi again in the new wave of violence in the city. Earlier, an MQM-P worker was killed and another injured in an attack in New Karachi.

Comments

comments