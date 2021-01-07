Police find ‘severed foot’ along roadside

OTTAWA: A police officer probing a witness’ report of a sliced foot lying along the roadside discovered it was a mannequin’s foot in Canada.

According to the Delta Police Department in British Columbia, a distraught driver stopped the policeman and reported about a “severed foot” lying along the roadside.

“The driver appears quite distraught and states that there is a severed foot roadside by the pump house,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The officer went to the location and discovered the object was “luckily” not a human body part, but rather “the foot of a mannequin.”

“If you happen upon a mannequin with a missing left foot, let them know that it can be found at the Delta Police Department,” read the post.

