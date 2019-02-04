Police foil ATM break-in bid in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Monday claimed to have foiled a bid to break into an automated teller machine (ATM) kiosk near the city’s UP Mor, ARY News reported.

The police arrested two men who were allegedly trying to break into the ATM machine using a screw driver. Weapons and various tools were seized from their possession, said a police official.

He said the accused were attempting to steal cash from the ATM machine. “They also entered into the bank by way of the ATM, but the police foiled their robbery bid by acting in a timely manner.”

The police official quoted bank employees as saying that the lockers of the bank were intact as the accused damaged the ATM machine only to steal money.

Earlier, the law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested a key suspect behind one of the largest banks heists in Defence area on Jan 29.

According to sources, the arrested suspect confessed before the police that bank alarm rang at 11pm when his accomplices barged into the building for burglary on Tuesday (Jan 29) last week. As soon as the alarm rang, all robbers, except one, fled the scene, he told.

“The robbers, who sped away after anti-theft alarm, remained present around the bank for one-and-a-half hour and they re-entered the bank after finding no police personnel around the site until 1.30am.”

