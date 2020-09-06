Police foil bid to transfer millions via hundi from Islamabad

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Police on Sunday foiled a bid to illegally transfer Rs 70 million via hundi channel from Islamabad and arrested three people for their alleged involvement in the smuggling attempt, ARY NEWS reported.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) DG Khan Akhtar Farooq, they have arrested three people who were trying to transfer an amount of Rs76.8 million.

“They were trying to transfer the money from Islamabad to Dera Ghazi Khan,” he said adding that the arrested accused were identified as Shafiq, Imdad and Javed.

He said that the authorities were investigating if the amount was transferred to be used in any terror activity.

In a recent crackdown against hundi in Karachi on July 21, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested two suspects involved in the illegal business of ‘hundi and hawala’ in Karachi.

According to the details, FIA State Bank circle team, on a tip-off conducted a raid at an office in Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS) and arrested two suspects.

Rs 750,000 cash, mobile phones, cheque books, telegraphic transfers (TTs) and other articles were recovered from them.

FIA director said that the suspects were running the illegal business under cover of an import and export company.

Those arrested were identified as Arshad alias Dumba and Danish.

