Police foil major terror bid in Bannu

BANNU: Police on Saturday claimed to have foiled a major terror bid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu city, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police, acting on a tip-off, recovered explosives-laden motorcycle parked on the Link Road in Bannu.

A bomb disposal squad (BDS ) reached the site and defused the explosive material, the police said and added that a four kilogram bomb was planted in the motorcycle. Prima cards were also recovered from the bike.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the terror bid.

Read More: Bomb experts neutralise explosive material in Jaccobabad

Earlier on March 12, a bomb disposal squad (BDS) had neutralised explosive material recovered within the jurisdiction of the Sultan police station.

According to security sources, the explosive material had weighed 20 to 22 kilogrammes. A BDS team had been called in from Sukkur to defuse the bomb, the sources had said, adding the explosive material contained nuts, bolts and mortar shells.

Comments

comments