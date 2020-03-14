Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Police foil major terror bid in Bannu

BANNU: Police on Saturday claimed to have foiled a major terror bid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu city, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police, acting on a tip-off, recovered explosives-laden motorcycle parked on the Link Road in Bannu.

A bomb disposal squad (BDS ) reached the site and defused the explosive material, the police said and added that a four kilogram bomb was planted in the motorcycle. Prima cards were also recovered from the bike.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the terror bid.

Read More: Bomb experts neutralise explosive material in Jaccobabad

Earlier on March 12, a bomb disposal squad (BDS) had neutralised explosive material recovered within the jurisdiction of the Sultan police station.

According to security sources, the explosive material had weighed 20 to 22 kilogrammes. A BDS team had been called in from Sukkur to defuse the bomb, the sources had said, adding the explosive material contained nuts, bolts and mortar shells.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Alvi wants virus awareness peddled through ‘weapons of social media,…

Pakistan

PML-N should issue notice to Shehbaz Sharif for delaying return: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Pakistan

NA bodies’ meetings postponed amid coronavirus fears

Pakistan

No need to panic about coronavirus, follow safety instruction: PM Imran


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close