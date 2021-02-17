Police funds case: NAB recovers Rs27.2 mln from corrupt officers

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered over Rs27 million from the accused in Gujrat police funds corruption case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The NAB Lahore spokesperson said that Rs27.2 million ill-gotten money was recovered from the corrupt officials in Gujrat police funds corruption case. A cheque worth Rs27.2 million was handed over to the Inspector General (IG) Punjab office.

Moreover, the recovery of Rs3.93 million was also made by the officials of Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA). The cheque of the recovery money was given to the additional secretary of finance. The action was taken over the corruption worth millions in the Gujrat police funds with the nexus of some senior officers and government officials.

In the corruption cases, 13 accused were arrested including two former DPOs and two district accounts officers. The NAB Lahore spokesperson said that it is the bureau’s top priority to recover the ill-gotten money to return it to the national exchequer.

The statement added that Rs75 billion ill-gotten money was recovered from the corrupt officials during the last three years under the plea-bargains.

