Police detain suspect in 12-year-old Attock girl gang-rape case

ATTOCK: The local police have arrested Friday one suspect in a gang-rape case of a minor girl taking place a few days back in Peoples Colony, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a three-day physical remand of the arrested suspect has been sought by Police in a 12-year-old girl’s gang rape case.

Police say the suspect’s complicit will soon be behind bars as well as raids are being conducted to find him.

The two suspects sexually assaulted the girl child earlier this week and fled the scene.

Separately earlier today in Karachi, a suspect has been killed in an alleged police encounter on Friday within Gulistan e Johar Police Station remits which the senior copper claimed was involved in the killing of an Additional Station House Officer (SHO) earlier last year during a robbery.

In what police said was a shootout earlier today, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East confirmed they encountered a man allegedly involved in the killing of Addl. SHO who resisted the escaping armed robbers near Safari Park last year.

It may be noted that earlier in September last year, in a police encounter with an alleged gang mugging people in the Gulistan e Johar area of Karachi, one suspect was arrested in a wounded state while three managed to escape.

