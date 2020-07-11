Police warn gang war elements regrouping in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Saturday warned that gang war elements are regrouping in the city after at least two firing incidents were reported today, claiming life of a man and injuring two others including a cop, ARY NEWS reported.

In a firing incident in the Gutter Baghicha area of Old Golimar, a person was killed while another sustained injuries after unidentified men opened fire on them.

Police blamed gang war elements behind the incident and claimed that one group attacked their rival in the area, killing a person and injuring another. The body and injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

The police said that the gang war elements were working in the area in an organised manner and drug peddlers have also attacked each other in the area in past.

Moreover, a cop sustained bullets wounds after unidentified armed men opened fire on him in Korangi sector 5 area of the city. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where doctors declared him to be in a stable condition.

Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Mehar took notice of the attack on the cop and directed SSP Korangi to submit a detailed report into a matter.

He directed him to ensure medical treatment of the cop and further ordered to arrest the culprits soon.

